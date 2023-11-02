Edison State to hold open house in November

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9–11 a.m. The event gives future students and their families a glimpse of what it’s like to be an Edison State student and the opportunities available to help them complete their educational goals.

In addition to engaging with faculty and staff, touring the campus, and learning about financial aid and scholarship opportunities, guests can explore the college’s 100-plus degrees, certificates, and short-term technical certificates. These programs allow students to enter directly into the workforce or transfer to a four-year university.

During the open house, students can meet with representatives of Franklin University, Tiffin University, and Wright State University to explore transfer partnerships and get assistance with questions related to admissions requirements, deadlines, and scholarship opportunities.

The open housewill include an application workshop where staff members will be available to assist prospective students in completing their Edison State admissions application. Information sessions will include “The Edison State Experience,” “Paying for College: A Guide to Financial Aid and Scholarships,” and “Transfer Opportunities with Edison State.”

Learn more about Edison State’s open house, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse. Contact Enrollment Management with any questions by calling 937-778-8600 or emailing [email protected].

Those unable to attend the open house can explore Edison State in other ways. The college offers campus tours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. View a full list of visit opportunities at www.edisonohio.edu/visit.