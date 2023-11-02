Lehman Catholic’s Marissa Corner signs to play volleyball for Edison State

It is all smiles as Marissa Corner signs her letter of intent to play volleyball for Edison State Community College Wednesday. In front with Corner are her parents Jeff and Jamie Grieves. In back is Lehman Catholic volleyball coach Carolyn Dammeyer. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic senior Marissa Corner has made steady improvement over his last three seasons on the Lady Cavalier volleyball front row.

And that was rewarded Wednesday in the Lehman Catholic Media Center when the daughter of Jamie and Jeff Grieves signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Edison State Community College.

“Marissa (Corner) has improved quite a bit over the last three years,” Lehman Catholic volleyball coach Carolyn Dammeyer said. “Definitely (her best volleyball is in front of her).”

Corner agreed.

“There is always room for improvement,” she said.

And Corner said the decision to choose Edison State was an easy one.

“I really like the coaching staff,” Corner said. “It is close to home and my family can come and watch me play. That’s the plan (to go on and play at a bigger school after two years at Edison).”

Corner began her Lehman career as a sophomore, with 37 blocks, 27 kills, 38 digs and five aces.

She had a breakout season as a junior, with 243 kills, 65 blocks, 168 digs and 40 aces.

As she improved, so did the Cavaliers.

Lehman posted a 14-11 record and Corner earned second team All-TRC honors.

She continued that play as a senior, helping Lehman to a 14-10 record and a share of the league title with Miami East, earning All-TRC honors.

Corner had 227 kills, 62 blocks, 55 aces and 148 digs.

The middle blocker/outside hitter — who played all the way around for Lehman looks forward to her next opportunity.

“I will play wherever they need me,” she said. “I think I do (have an opportunity to play right away).”

Dammeyer can’t wait to see what Corner can do at the next level.

“It is sad to see Marissa (Corner) go,” Dammeyer told her friends and family at the signing. “But, I am excited for the opportunity that she has.”

And to see that steady improvement continue.

