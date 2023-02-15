Edison State to host book-writing seminar

PIQUA — Do you have an idea for a book but don’t know where to begin? Learn the process from area author Beth Kerber, who will be speaking at a seminar at Edison State Community College.

Edison State students, Upper Valley Career Center students, and community members are invited to attend on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.

Kerber is a summa cum laude graduate of Wittenberg University and has enjoyed a career as a college faculty member, reporter, copywriter, ghostwriter, and web content writer. She has recently turned her attention to one of her favorite subjects, herding dogs.

A freelance writer and storyteller, Kerber’s book, “Think Like a Sheepdog Trainer: A Guide to Raising and Training a Herding Dog,” was published by Dogwise Publishing on Oct. 18, 2022. She lives on a large farm outside of Covington, Ohio, and has used her expertise with herding dogs and sheep to bring to readers, per Amazon, a volume that explores “the ancient art of sheepdog training through the lens of science-based learning theory and behavior analysis.”

Her book is interesting, informative, and well organized. Kerber will teach seminar attendees the approach she and co-author Kay Stephens used to produce a book that has a ready-made, clearly identified audience. Kerber will detail how she uses her experience and writing abilities to complete the many tasks in preparing a book for publication and how to navigate the processes essential in finding a publisher.

Admission to the seminar is free. If you have questions, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins by emailing [email protected]