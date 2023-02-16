Hobart Arena to host Miami County Home & Garden Show Feb. 17-19

TROY — Contractors specializing in a wide variety of home services will offer their skills and experience at Hobart Arena on Friday, Feb. 17, Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19, during the annual Miami County Home & Garden Show hosted by the Western Ohio Homebuilders Association (HBA).

“We have 70 different vendors,” HBA Executive Director Donna Cook said. “We have something really for everybody, whether you’re looking to remodel your house, or you’re looking to build a new house, or you’re looking to sell a house.”

The show will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Food will be available at the Hobart Arena concession stand.

Tickets are $6 for adults or $5 pre-sale at www.hobartarena.com. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Home remodeling experts will be available to answer questions, and vendors will include contractors offering a wide range of services from roofing and flooring to landscaping, painting, plumbing, heating and cooling and kitchen or bath remodeling.

“The hot topic this year seems to be that people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills,” Cook said. “People are looking to upgrade their mechanicals; they’re looking to put in more efficient heating and air conditioning. They’re looking at geothermal; they’re looking at upgrading their insulation, they’re looking at maybe putting in new windows and doors.”

“They’re also looking at turning to solar energy,” she said. “We have vendors who specialize in solar energy.”

The Home & Garden Show is hosted by the HBA; additional sponsors include 84 Lumber, Aristocrat Products, Metronet and Thrush & Son.

Serving Miami, Shelby, Darke, Clark and Logan Counties, the Western Ohio Homebuilders Association is a trade organization with the mission of protecting and promoting the housing industry. The HBA has been hosting the Miami County Home & Garden Show annually since approximately 1960, Cook said, and it was also held at the Piqua Mall and the Miami Valley Center Mall for several years.

“We started the Home & Garden Show at Hobart,” she said. “We moved it back to Hobart about 10 years ago, so it’s come full-circle.”

The HBA is also planning another Home & Garden Show that will be held at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. More information can be found online at www.miamicountyhomeshow.com.

“We also have a home show going on in Clark County too,” Cook said. “If anybody misses this show, they can make it to that one.”