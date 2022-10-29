Edison State to host open house in November

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour the campus; and learn more about financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and Edison State’s current tuition waivers: the CCP/career-tech and 25 & UP finish fast waivers.
Available to 2022 and 2023 high school graduates, the CCP/career-tech tuition waiver covers 100% of the tuition cost for students who have completed at least six credit hours through college credit plus (CCP) with Edison State, articulated coursework, or career-technical assurance guide (CTAG).
Edison State is also assisting adults ages 25 and over with the 25 & UP finish fast tuition waiver. The 100% tuition waiver applies to any accelerated associate degree, short-term technical certificate, or one-year certificate offered in person or online.
The Open House will also include an application workshop and the following information sessions:
• How to earn college credit plus and career-tech credits while in high school;
• The Edison State experience;
• Paying for college: financial aid and scholarships;
• Transferring credits to and from Edison State.
Learn more about Edison State’s open house, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse. Contact enrollment management with any questions by calling 937-778-8600 or emailing [email protected]