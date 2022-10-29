Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards.

The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.

Stein posted in the Piqua, Ohio Facebook Page requesting the residents of Piqua to submit nominations and received “an overwhelming response.”

Stein and co-chair, Peggy Henthorn, ranked the homes with one through three-star ratings then selected homes in the three-star category.

The homes and business include:

• 714 Wilson Ave. – Tamara Kilgore

• 606 Wood St. – Kimberle Fowler

• 351 Riverside Drive – Rick and Connie Maggert

• 1809 Carlyle Drive – Joseph and Catherine Bundy

• 14 Eagles Way – Sue and Mike Yannucci

• 3016 Seminole Way – Julie and Keith Bachman

• 3433 Ottawa Circle – Cortney and Daniel Henry

• El Tequila Restaurant – 5795 N. County Road 25A

Stein and Henthorn were able to create the Piqua Beautification Award from funding received through a $1,000 grant from Awesome Piqua. Stein applied for the grant in June and received notice of being a recipient in August.

From that, Stein and Henthorn designed a logo and yard signs for the program.

“I thought it was something that our community needed,” said Stein.

Stein wants to thank Awesome Piqua for the grant. The next round of awards will be in the spring of 2023.