MC Commissioners OK new youth program

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a memorandum of agreement Thursday with Partners in Hope Inc. to provide an R Rules Program for youth going through the Miami County Juvenile Court.

According to the resolution, “services will include an educational program for the identified youth in which they will learn to identify, access, build, and apply resources for success in school, work, and life.” The program will allow up to 10 individuals for 15 weekly sessions. The cost per year is not to exceed $10,000.

Another resolution was to declare Nov. 7 -13 as a time to celebrate and honor our veterans. To observe this, the Miami County Courthouse will be illuminated in green in observance of Operation Green Light, excluding Nov. 8 for the election.

The resolution states, “Miami County seeks to honor these individuals for their contributions and sacrifices that have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens.”

“We will be asking other local governments to participate in illuminating in green,” said Charlotte Colley, Miami County administrator.