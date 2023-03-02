Edison State waives tuition for CCP and Career-Tech students

PIQUA — Edison State Community College continues to assist high school graduates with its College Credit Plus (CCP)/Career-Technology tuition waiver.

The waiver was first offered to 2022 high school graduates and is now being offered to 2023 high school graduates in the Edison State service area of Darke, Miami, Preble, and Shelby counties and students graduating from a CCP or career-technical partner high school. Home-schooled students living within the College’s service area are also eligible.

The 100% tuition waiver is available to students who complete at least six credit hours of CCP with Edison State, career-tech articulated coursework, CTAG coursework, or any combination of these programs; register for summer, fall, or spring semester classes immediately after graduation; file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); and complete the CCP/Career-Tech tuition waiver application.

Edison State has formed strong partnerships with area high schools and career-technical centers to create a smooth transition for high school students entering college. CCP continues to thrive as 35 area high schools have partnered with Edison State to host collegiate-level courses and students from 51 high schools are attending classes on campus. Local career-technical students also continue to benefit from robust articulation agreements developed with Edison State.

Students receiving the waiver will have 100% of their tuition covered, which includes instructional, general, technology, activity, and career services fees. Any financial aid awarded to the student will pay first. Lab fees for individual courses, security fees, textbooks, and additional fees will be the students’ responsibility.

For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/waiver or call 937-778-8600.