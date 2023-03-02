Mills/Bogart Brothers Scholarship to be awarded

PIQUA — Applications are being accepted for the Mills/Bogart Brothers Scholarship for a high school senior/of other post-high school institution student who lives in the city of Piqua.

The Mills Brothers began their career in 1925 as “Four Boys and a Guitar.” Their parents, John H. and Ethel M. Mills moved to Piqua in 1908-09. The “Four Boys” got their professional start with the local Greenamyer Orchestra. Their first record was cut in 1927 and during the next 50 years, the group cut over 1,246 records. The Mills Brothers biggest hits included “Tiger Rag,” “Glow Worm” and “Bye, Bye Blackbird.”

Similarly, the Bogart Brothers began their careers locally with their starring roles on the Lehman Catholic High School stage. They are the sons of Kathy and Bob Bogart of Houston, Ohio. Matt, Daniel and Dominic received the Mills Brothers Scholarship and have pursued careers in professional music performing in various roles on stage around the country. Kevin chose not to pursue a career in the arts. He plays guitar as a hobby and for various musical productions.

This scholarship(s) is intended to be presented to a resident in the city of Piqua who is currently a high school senior or currently attending an accredited college, music school or other post-high school institution. The student is required to have resided in the 45356 zip code upon high school graduation. Also, the student must show that he or she will or is pursuing music, music education or the performing arts field of study.

For more information and to obtain a scholarship application form, please contact your guidance counselor, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-773-2765 or email [email protected]

Applications may also be downloaded from the Chamber of Commerce website at www.piquaareachamber.com . The deadline for the application and letters of recommendation to be turned in to the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St., is 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.