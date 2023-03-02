Betty Hemmert Scholarship to be awarded

PIQUA — Applications are being accepted for the Betty Hemmert Scholarship for a high school senior who lives in the city of Piqua.

Betty Hemmert was an accomplished pianist and a talented voice teacher. She first came to Piqua in 1945 to teach music at Wilder Junior High and Piqua Central High School. She began to teach piano privately while rearing their five children.

Hemmert was organist and choir director for several churches and directed the quartet at the Jewish Temple. She was founder and director of the Piqua Community Chorus and also directed the Skylarks, a girls vocal ensemble in the 1940s and the Silhouettes, a girls trio in the 1970s. Hemmert taught private voice lessons for many years until retirement in 1999. Her students were highly successful in Ohio Music Education Association contests and on the high school stage.

This scholarship is intended to be presented to a resident in the city of Piqua who is currently a high school senior seeking enrollment in an accredited college or other post-high school institution. The student is required to reside in the 45356 zip code upon high school graduation. The student must show that he or she has made a significant contribution to the performing arts during their high school years. They should demonstrate that during the four years spent in high school that they had a musical achievement, were committed to various high school musicals or served on the musical committees.

For more information and to obtain a scholarship application form, please contact your guidance counselor, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-773-2765 or email [email protected]

Applications may also be downloaded from the Chamber of Commerce website at www.piquaareachamber.com . The deadline for the application and letters of recommendation to be turned in to the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St., is 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.