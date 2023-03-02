EverHeart Hospice looking for volunteers

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is recruiting volunteers to help with patients in West Central Ohio and East Central Indiana. There are many ways people can volunteer with hospice, but we are especially in need of hairdressers and barbers, notaries and Veterans to honor our Veteran patients.

Other volunteer opportunities may be available depending on your area. EverHeart Hospice cares for patients in Darke, Mercer, Van Wert, Allen, Auglaize, Paulding and Shelby Counties in Ohio and Jay, Randolph and Wayne Counties in Indiana.

To learn more about how you can help EverHeart Hospice patients and their families, call their office at 800-417-7535, option five, and ask for the Volunteer Coordinator Beverly Baltes.

“EverHeart Hospice has a full-time staff that works tirelessly throughout the year, but the EverHeart volunteers provide our organization with extra hands, love and commitment in order to make sure that needs are met. That’s how volunteers make a difference,” shared Baltes.

EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, is a non-profit organization offering hospice and palliative care. Care is provided wherever a patient calls home. EverHeart Hospice has served patients and their families since 1981. They strive to honor each patient with trusted care and their volunteers are an important part of exceeding that goal.

To learn more, visit their website at www.everhearthospice.org and follow them on social media.