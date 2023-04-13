Edison State’s Peace Officer Training Academy accepts applications

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the approximately 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in July and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in December.

The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by June 5.

Per the State of Ohio regulations, applicants must pass a physical assessment on either Tuesday, June 6, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. or Wednesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The fall academy will run from July 10 to Dec. 16, 2023.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French via email at [email protected] or call 937-778-7865. The program-specific application is also available to download at www.edisonohio.edu/programs.