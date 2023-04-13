Tippecanoe Community Band, Soaring to New Heights

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band is holding their first concert of the spring/summer season on Sunday, May 7. The theme for this concert is Soaring to New Heights.

The band will take listeners on a journey through the skies with music featuring arrangements about flight. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. There will be a cookie reception immediately following the concert. Visit tmcomservices.org or follow the band on Facebook for updates and concert information.

According to the band director, Gail Ahmed, “The band is looking forward to their first concert of the season, as they perform songs about taking flight, going on impossible missions, and looking towards the future. Please join us as we remember the past and soar to the future through music.”

The Tippecanoe Band consists of approximately 65 musicians. The group formed in 1980 with only 8 members and has been housed under the umbrella of Tipp Monroe Community Services for 43 years. Ahmed has been the director since the formation of the band.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org