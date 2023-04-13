Wednesday Sports Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy baseball team cruised to a 25-0 win over West Carrollton in five innings Wednesday.

Newton 15,

Fairlawn 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team cruised to a WOAC win at home Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Troy 12,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy softball team cruised to a five-inning won on the road Wedmesday.

Abigail Welbaum and Riley King combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Covington 7,

Greenville 6

GREENVILLE — The Covington softball team got a win on the road Wednesday.

Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-4 and Erika Gostomsky, Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers all doubled.

Rogers pitched a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Newton 22,

Mississinawa Valley 12

UNION CITY — The Newton softball team took advantage of 13 walks in a WOAC win Wednesday.

Vivien Clark was 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs and Sophia Davis was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Sienna Montgomery was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Layla VanCulin was 2-for-5.

VanCulin and Cori Haines combined on a 12-hitter, striking out seven and walking nine.

TENNIS

Piqua 4,

Springfield 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua tennis team picked up a road win Wednesday to improve to 5-3.

In singles, Joshua Partee defeated Owen Dooley 6-0, 6-0; Phillip Rossman defeated Miles Dooley 6-3, 6-4 and Seth Staley defeated Yozef Alvarado 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Ayden Black and Seth Foster lost to Ethan Lorenson and Henry McGregor 6-4, 3-2 retired and Kirsten Shaneyfelt and Lance Staley defeated Hachum El Turk and Horace Turner 6-0, 6-1.