Wednesday Sports Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy baseball team cruised to a 25-0 win over West Carrollton in five innings Wednesday.
Newton 15,
Fairlawn 2
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team cruised to a WOAC win at home Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Troy 12,
West Carrollton 0
WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy softball team cruised to a five-inning won on the road Wedmesday.
Abigail Welbaum and Riley King combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Covington 7,
Greenville 6
GREENVILLE — The Covington softball team got a win on the road Wednesday.
Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-4 and Erika Gostomsky, Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers all doubled.
Rogers pitched a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking four.
Newton 22,
Mississinawa Valley 12
UNION CITY — The Newton softball team took advantage of 13 walks in a WOAC win Wednesday.
Vivien Clark was 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs and Sophia Davis was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Sienna Montgomery was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Layla VanCulin was 2-for-5.
VanCulin and Cori Haines combined on a 12-hitter, striking out seven and walking nine.
TENNIS
Piqua 4,
Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua tennis team picked up a road win Wednesday to improve to 5-3.
In singles, Joshua Partee defeated Owen Dooley 6-0, 6-0; Phillip Rossman defeated Miles Dooley 6-3, 6-4 and Seth Staley defeated Yozef Alvarado 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Ayden Black and Seth Foster lost to Ethan Lorenson and Henry McGregor 6-4, 3-2 retired and Kirsten Shaneyfelt and Lance Staley defeated Hachum El Turk and Horace Turner 6-0, 6-1.