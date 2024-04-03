Edison to host Charger Country Alumni & Friends event

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend its Charger Country Alumni & Friends event on Saturday, April 27.

The event will take place during the home softball and baseball games versus conference rivals Hocking College and Clark State.

All who register to attend the Charger Country Alumni & Friends event will receive free food, drinks, and Edison State merchandise. The office of alumni engagement will hold the event simultaneously at the Charger softball and baseball diamonds from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

As part of Edison State’s 50th anniversary celebration, the athletics department will recognize alumni who played softball and baseball before the start of each game.

Visit www.edisonohio.edu/alumevents to register for the Charger Country Alumni & Friends event. If you played softball or baseball for Edison State, email [email protected] to find out how you can be recognized.

The Edison State Community College Charger athletic teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and as Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Meet the teams, view upcoming games, and access stats online at athletics.edisonohio.edu.