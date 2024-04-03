Troy to have multiple road closures for eclipse

TROY — Residents and visitors are reminded of upcoming Troy road closures due to the eclipse.

Starting at noon on Sunday, April 7, the Public Square will be closed, and adjoining blocks will be closed to Water Street, Walnut Street, Franklin Street and Cherry Street.

The square will remain closed until approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8. From approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., South Cherry Street will be closed between Franklin and Canal Streets to accommodate an event at the First United Methodist Church.

Even if you do not plan on traveling on April 8, your daily activities may be impacted by travelers from around Ohio and other states eager to visit the area of totality. Please plan to be patient and aware of alternative travel routes.

For more information about events in downtown Troy, visit https://troymainstreet.org/total-solar-eclipse-2024.