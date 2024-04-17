Edison welcomes Kilburn for alumni series

Kilburn Submitted photo | Edison State Community College

PIQUA — Lauren Kilburn will be featured in the next Alumni Experience Series on Thursday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the College with the Alumni Experience Series, where attendees hear alumni share their stories and engage in hands-on activities.

During the event, “Safety & Justice: The Role of Law Enforcement in Our Communities,” attendees will discover how Edison State’s Peace Officer Academy prepared Kilburn for her career at the Jackson Center Police Department and engage with criminal justice faculty to gain deeper insights into the program. Guests will learn self-defense techniques and visit the new criminal justice classroom on campus, where they’ll experience live demonstrations of Edison State’s cutting-edge virtual reality system, made possible by The Piqua Community Foundation’s Pitch Piqua Grant and The Edison Foundation.

Kilburn is a devoted mother invested in fostering a safer community for her child and all residents. She credits the invaluable lessons learned through her education at Edison State for preparing her for the challenges and opportunities in her career.

“Graduating from the Peace Officer Academy over a year ago marked the beginning of a fulfilling career in law enforcement,” Kilburn said. “The academy was a six-month journey filled with physical challenges, mental fortitude, and emotional growth. From grueling physical fitness tests to intensive tactical training, every aspect of the academy pushed me beyond my limits and forged me into a resilient and competent law enforcement officer.”

Her passion extends beyond the streets, as she’s pursuing a cybersecurity degree at Edison State. She shared how her cybersecurity classes are providing her with a deeper understanding of the digital world. With a keen eye for protecting both offline and online realms, Kilburn exemplifies the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the modern era of public safety.

“As I transition between these two worlds—law enforcement and cybersecurity—I am struck by their interconnectedness. The critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills honed in my cybersecurity studies have proven invaluable in navigating complex challenges and adapting to rapidly evolving threats in law enforcement,” Kilburn said.

“Above all else, the relationships I have forged throughout my journey—from the academy to the classroom—have been the cornerstone of my success,” she added. “Whether it’s my fellow officers in law enforcement or my classmates in cybersecurity, these connections have enriched my life in ways I never imagined.”

The Alumni Experience Series events are free and open to Edison State alumni, current students, faculty, staff, and friends. The event will include light refreshments. Visit www.edisonohio.edu/alumevents to learn more and register.