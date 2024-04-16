Hayner presents Sobieski on April 30

Sobieski Submitted photo | Troy Hayner Cultural Center

TROY—Violinist Thomas Sobieski will finish the Drawing Room Chamber Series at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Sobieski has had diverse training in solo, chamber, and orchestral music. He is currently concertmaster of the Central Ohio Symphony Orchestra and has played in orchestras such as the Virginia Symphony, the Richmond Symphony Orchestra of Virginia, and the Dayton Philharmonic, among others.

Since the fall of 2019, Sobieski has been acting assistant concertmaster of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional in the Dominican Republic. He has also participated in music festivals including CCM’s Music-X, a modern music festival, the Grandin Festival, the Aspen Music Festival, and the Opera Theater of Lucca, performing opera and chamber music in Lucca, Italy.

Sobieski appeared as a soloist with the Central Ohio Symphony Orchestra, Lebanon Symphony Orchestra, Wright State University Symphony Orchestra, CCM Percussion Ensemble, and in various recital series and programs around the Cincinnati and Dayton area. Sobieski earned his BM, MM, and AD from the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, where he studied primarily with Dr. Won-Bin Yim and studied chamber music with Lee Fiser, Henry Meyer, Peter Oundjian, William Grubb, and Awadagin Pratt.

Since 1998 this free concert series has provided a rare opportunity to share the rich vocabulary of chamber music in our intimate listening room. It is presented on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. The Drawing Room Chamber Series has been hosted by Steven Aldredge since 2017. This concert will also be the final concert that Steven Aldredge will act as host for the series. There will be a reception after the concert to celebrate Mr. Aldredge’s contributions and to wish him well as he begins exciting new musical projects.

A new Drawing Room Chamber Concert season will begin on Tuesday, October 28. The series is offered free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. For more information and to learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them visit the website at: www.TroyHayner.org .