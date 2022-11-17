Edison’s vet tech program receives equipment

PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College recently qualified for Zoetis’ University loaner program.

The program received approximately $40,000 in diagnostic laboratory equipment, including a VetScan HM5 Hematology Analyzer, VS2 Chemistry Analyzer, and Imagyst, at no cost to the college or its students.

“Working with the chemistry and new hematology analyzer, along with a fairly new diagnostic tool that uses AI to help read blood smears and fecal assays, will give students the hands-on experience needed when entering the workforce,” said Elizabeth Bingham, assistant professor of the veterinary technician program at Edison State in a press release. “In turn, having a workforce trained on a new diagnostic tool in the field will directly benefit veterinary clinics in the area.”

Focusing on cutting-edge solutions, Zoetis takes an integrated approach to animal health. The company develops and manufactures vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and more to provide high-quality animal care.

Heather Schneider, diagnostic solutions consultant at Zoetis, and Lesley Davis, diagnostics technical specialist at Zoetis, recently visited the Piqua Campus to set up the laboratory equipment.

“Lesley and I are privileged to work for a company that encourages and allows us to support the communities we live and work in,” said Schneider in the release. “I grew up in Miami County and have seen the good Edison State does, so I was very excited to support the curriculum by providing best-in-class lab equipment that will ensure students are exposed to the best and prepared to impact our communities upon graduation!”

For more information about the veterinary technology program at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs. Learn more about Zoetis at www.zoetis.com.