Nevin and Donna Elleman today as the couple celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary. Nevin and Donna (Riffell) Elleman on their wedding day on March, 7, 1964.

TROY — Nevin and Donna (Riffell) Elleman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in March.

The couple were married on March 7, 1964, at the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren by The Rev. Carl Cawood.

The Ellemans share two sons, Kent Elleman and Virginia, and Michael Elleman and Angie, of Troy; for grandchildren, Erica, Noah, Cooper, Conner; and one great-grandson, Jason.

The family plans to celebrate the Elleman’s anniversary with a family dinner.