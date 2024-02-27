Miami County Foundation grant deadline Feb. 28

Courtesy | Miami County Foundation

PIQUA — Miami County Foundation’s 2024 spring grant cycle and local scholarship application season is open with a new scholarship available. Spring Grant requests are due on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Miami County non-profit organization leaders and volunteers, teachers, school counselors or administrators, and city or township administrators should refer to miamicountyfoundation.org/grants for grant application guidelines and a link to apply through the easy-to-navigate portal. Last spring, 76 grants were awarded for a total $250,000.

Additionally, 47 local students received nearly $100,000 in 2023 through the Miami County Foundation’s scholarships. Several unique funding opportunities for qualified graduating high school seniors are available. Examples of award recipients will include those studying in the fields of art, art history, agriculture, public service, engineering, nursing, and medicine. Opportunities are also available for those residing in Miami or Darke Counties, and several awards are possible for current post-secondary education students.

A new endowed scholarship has been invested and entrusted to the Miami County Foundation, making additional awards available to local students. The Hundred Club of Miami County Scholarship will be awarded to a full-time student enrolled in any level of post-secondary education or field of study and a legal dependent of a full-time/active-duty public safety officer or a public safety officer killed in action. A surviving spouse of a killed-in-action public safety officer may also apply. The public safety officer must serve or have served in The Hundred Club of Miami County, Ohio service area. The non-profit organization, The Hundred Club of Miami County, serves with the mission to provide financial support and recognition to Miami County, Ohio, public safety officers, and their families through financial assistance, a Hero Awards Banquet, and The Hundred Club of Miami County Scholarship. To join this philanthropic club, please contact the president, Dr. Tom Grabeman, at 937-623-6646.

Please visit miamicountyfoundation.org/scholarship-listing for scholarship descriptions, criteria, and online application links. Contact your high school guidance counselor or Miami County Foundation’s executive director for more information. The Thelma Ross Dalton Memorial Scholarship is awarded to several students with a March 17 deadline. Most other Miami County Foundation scholarship applications are due March 24.

If you have questions regarding grants or scholarships, please contact Miami County Foundation’s executive director, Natalie Rohlfs, at 937-773-9012.

Miami County Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in funding since its inception to benefit local non-profit organizations, schools, classrooms, and area communities through its grant funding and has supported hundreds of local students’ educational paths through its endowed scholarships.

Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother, and children. Mr. Hunt incorporated the Miami County Broadcasting Co. in 1946 and founded the county’s first radio station, WPTW, in Piqua. It had long been his dream to establish a local foundation to serve the entire county. Its outreach includes grant and scholarship programming.