March events at TMCPL

TROY—Here are a few events at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in March.

After Dark: Karaoke Night on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pizza and snacks will be available for teens in grades 6 to 12. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, go to www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

Compost Basics on Monday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. A Miami County Master Gardener will speak on the basics of composting, including why composting in your garden is important, soil basics, methods of composting, and how to evaluate compost for purchase. This event is for adults and no registration is required.

Use special Puffy Pens on Tuesday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. Add heat using heat guns and watch the magic happen. All supplies are provided for teens in grades 6 to 12. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, go to www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

SUNsational Space is a family-friendly evening adventure on Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. Get ready for the upcoming eclipse with this “out of this world” event. This is an all-ages event, and no registration is required.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.