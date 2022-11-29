Ellington joins local law firm

SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced Christopher J. Ellington became an associate with the firm on Nov. 14.

Ellington is a 2019 graduate of Ohio University and graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 2022. He was a member of the Ohio Northern Law Review Editorial Board as research editor, the Willis Society and served as a teaching assistant for both real property and business organizations. His areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.

He and his wife, Hannah, are both originally from Lima. They reside in Troy.

Other attorneys associated with FGKS Law are John Garmhausen, Ralph Keister, Jim Shenk, Jim Thieman, Mike Staudt, Tom Potts, Dan Bensman, Bryan Niemeyer, John Deeds, Josh Koltak, Phil Borger, Craig Albers, Cameron Downer and Colleen Gong.

FGKS Law — Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk — is a full service law firm of 15 attorneys with offices in Sidney, Troy, Celina and Fort Loramie. The firm has an emphasis on business transactions, business and civil litigation, employment law, real estate and estate planning. It also offers real estate closings and title searches through its title agency, Western Ohio Title Agency.

For more information about FGKS Law attorneys and practice areas, visit www.fgkslaw.com.