UVMC earns CARF accreditation

TROY — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program.

This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

The inpatient rehab unit at UVMC focuses on rehabilitation for numerous diagnoses and conditions, including stroke; orthopedic conditions such as joint replacements and lower extremity fractures; cardiac and pulmonary conditions; neurological conditions; amputations; multiple trauma; and others.

The program offers a full range of inpatient rehab services including physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and recreational therapy, among others.

The rehab team includes specially trained, board-certified physicians and other health care professionals experienced in rehabilitation. Together they develop a treatment program to assist with each individual’s needs.

“Our primary goal is to help patients regain strength and learn or re-learn skills for daily living. The interdisciplinary team helps individuals move past the challenges of their injury or illness to reach their greatest personal level of recovery and return to a productive, fulfilling life,” said Teri Gulker, director of nursing. “Our CARF accreditation is an indication of our team’s commitment to providing quality care.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

For additional information on the UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation program, visit premierhealth.com or call 937-440-4861.