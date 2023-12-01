Emma Hershberger named December FFA member of the month

Hershberger Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter

CASSTOWN — Emma Hershberger has been named the December 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month.

Hershberger is a sophomore second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and the daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger.

Hershberger has been an active FFA member her entire career. She attended the National FFA Convention, was a Dairy Cattle Evaluation Career Development team member, and participated in the chapter’s regular business and industry tours. She was the second-high salesperson in the FFA’s fruit sales fundraiser. Her supervised agricultural experience program consists of job placement at Hershberger Jersey Farm and shows registered Jersey cattle and market hogs at local and state shows.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student as the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member actively involved in the FFA chapter, school, and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, display their picture in the Miami East Ag room, and receive a special accolade to celebrate their accomplishments.