LeAnn Rimes comes to the APAC Dec. 10

TROY – LeAnn Rimes is set to take the stage for a celebration of the holiday season with a concert entitled “Joy: The Holiday Tour” at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC), located at 500 S. Dorset Road, on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

Rimes is an international multi-platinum-selling singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter with numerous impressive awards. She has sold more than 48 million units globally and won 2 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist,” making her the youngest recipient to take home a Grammy Award.

Rimes has also proven herself in the world of television, according to an APAC press release, with recent accolades that have earned her critical acclaim. The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season as she starred and served as an Executive Producer on the Hallmark Channel’s “It’s Christmas, Eve,” which earned the highest TV original movie debut to-date for the channel, premiering to over 4.3 million viewers.

In 2020, Rimes shined the brightest and won Season Four of FOX’s The Masked Singer, with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered “… the most beautiful performance in the history of The Masked Singer.”

In addition to her myriad successes as both singer and actor, Rimes has proven herself a tireless philanthropist in her fight for the causes closest to her heart. She has been honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for over 20 years of equal rights support; the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy; and the 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions, solidifying her unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

Tickets to “Joy: The Holiday Tour” begin at $45 and can be ordered in one of three ways:

• Online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323.

• By calling the APAC Box Office at 937-418-8392.

• By visiting the APAC Box Office in person. The APAC Box Office is located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH 45373, and is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Please Note: The APAC does not allocate tickets or authorize any other ticket seller, service, broker, or agent to sell tickets to APAC events. If you purchase tickets from anyone other than Arbogast Performing Arts Center (via etix.com), please check the seller’s credibility and examine tickets carefully for authenticity before purchasing. To avoid potential ticketing issues, including overpricing, purchase tickets only from the Arbogast Performing Arts Center online (via etix.com), in person at the APAC Box Office, or by phone at 937-418-8392.

APAC Gift Certificates are on sale now in time for the holidays. With an APAC Gift Certificate, you can give a gift to your family and friends of the performing arts, a gift full of memories to last a lifetime. They are valid for two years from the date of purchase and are good for any APAC performance. To order APAC Gift Certificates, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or stop by during box office hours Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, to order tickets to any APAC performances, or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392, visit the APAC in person, or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.