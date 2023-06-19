HAZMAT and Troy Firefighters respond to the Dolphin Swim Club on state Route 718 in Troy after numerous children reported feeling ill on Monday morning, June 18. A total of 16 kids were taken to either Upper Valley Medical Center or Kettering Health after swimming at the club. Courtesy photo | Mike Ullery HAZMAT and Troy Firefighters respond to the Dolphin Swim Club on state Route 718 in Troy after numerous children reported feeling ill on Monday morning, June 18. A total of 16 kids were taken to either Upper Valley Medical Center or Kettering Health after swimming at the club. Courtesy photo | Mike Ullery

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Several young people were taken to the hospital in Troy Monday morning after swimming at the Dolphin Swim Club on state Route 718 n Troy.

Miami County dispatch confirmed multiple children have been transported to a Troy hospital on Monday, June 19.

According to information provided by Mike Ullery, a total of 16 children were taken, some to Upper Valley Medical Center and some to Kettering Health, both located in Troy. He said Troy Fire Asst. Chief Wade Dexter said EMS responded after receiving a call that 15 kids, who were participating in swim team practice at the Dolphin Swim Club, were feeling ill. When asked by Ullery about the water and specifically if the chlorine level was likely the cause, Dexter said “probably.”

The call came into 911 at 9:46 a.m. for children feeling nauseous and coughing after being in the water. Dexter told Miami Valley Today by the time first responders arrived on scene the chemicals in the water had already dissipated down to normal levels. The children, ages approximately 8 to 16, Dexter said, were washed off with fresh water from a hose to get any chemicals off their skin and was then were transported for further evaluation.

HAZMAT responded to the scene and Covington and Tipp City medics were also called to assist.