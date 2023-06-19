Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:00 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75 in Tipp City. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana.

SUNDAY

-2:32 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8000 block of Emerick Road in Union Township.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Garbry’s Big Woods Sanctuary on East Statler Road in Spring Creek Township.

-11:11 p.m.: criminal damage/ mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 8000 block of Emerick Road in Union Township.

-8:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report o f a disturbance/fight in the 8000 block of Wildcat Road in Bethel Township.One individual was arrested on an active warrant; another individual was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-5:20 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Main street and East North Street in Pleasant Hill. The driver was arrested for possession of drugs.

-3:05 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 3000 block of South Range Line Road in Union Township.

-10:34 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Ludlow Falls.

-9:05 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 3000 block of Neal Pearson Road in Monroe Township.

-7:56 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wildcat Road and Lisa Drive in

Bethel Township. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.