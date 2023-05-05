Epic Vapes opens Troy location

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Epic Vapes on West Main Street on Thursday, May 4.

“We’re just excited to be here,” Regional Manager Aaron Hawkenberry said. “We’re customer service-oriented; we want you to feel valued.”

Located at 1458 W. Main St., Epic Vapes carries vaping products including e-liquid, coils and disposables, as well as CBD products. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“We were established in 2012,” owner Nate Geise said. “We now have 14 locations throughout Indiana and Ohio.”

“We started from the bottom up, pretty much, to get people to switch from smoking alternative cigarettes to vapor products, to a potentially safer alternative and save lives,” he said.

Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce and officials from the city of Troy attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Chuck Fox presented Geise with a plaque from the chamber of commerce, and Taylor Bruner of the city of Troy Zoning Department presented Geise with a welcome bag from the city.

Epic Vapes also has locations in Sidney, Wapakoneta, Van Wert and Lima. More information can be found online, through the Epic Vapes Troy Facebook page or at www.epicvapes.com.

Originally from Fort Jennings, Geise said he chose to open a location in Troy because of its friendly local community.

“We go out and look at population sizes when we go out to different areas,” he said. “What made me choose Troy was the environment, and the vibe here.”

“I have family here as well,” he said. “I really like this area. The community seems super-nice and super-friendly.”