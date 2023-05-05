Five Kettering hospitals receive ‘A’ safety ratings

KETTERING – Five Kettering Health medical centers earned an “A” hospital safety grade from the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of our patients is a top priority at Kettering Health,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health. “These ‘A’ grades serve as a symbol of our commitment to providing high-quality care and remind the community of our dedication to a safety-first culture.”

Kettering Health medical centers receiving an “A” grade for Spring 2023 include: Kettering Health Hamilton; Kettering Health Main Campus; Kettering Health Miamisburg; Kettering Health Troy; and Soin Medical Center

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.