May recognized as Drug Court Month

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners proclaimed May as National Drug Court Month.

The intention is to celebrate those working in the drug courts “to provide treatment and accountability to lead people out of the justice system and into long-term recovery,” stated in the resolution.

The proclamation was during their May 4 meeting.

In other business, the commissioners accepted the 2023 transportation assistance grants with an amendment for a sub-grant award for the 2023 elderly and disabled fare assistance grant. The operating assistance grant was awarded in the amount of $89,691. The amendment added $45,424 for the fares lost for the reduced fares offered to elderly and individuals with disabilities.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was approved to submit the 2024 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program and 2024 Impaired Driving Enforcement Program grant applications requesting $80,961.48. According to the resolution, the grant provides for overtime and benefit of the officers during holidays that requires extra patrol.

The commissioners approved for Peters Road and Riverside Drive to be examined to review the legal speed limit. Once the speed study is finished and approved, the Miami County Engineer’s Office is authorized to provide the recommended speed limit signs.

A previously tabled resolution, involving the replacement of a front door on South Market Street in Troy, was approved. The resolution was tabled in order to gain information. The cost of the front door is $25,484 and will be split between Miami County and the city of Troy, costing $12,742 each. The cost could be less depending on the evaluation of the damage to the door and if the door could be repaired instead of replaced.

The Miami County Auditor/IT Department was approved for professional services from PivotPoint Partners LLC for public access to real estate information. The cost of the contract is $15,000 per year for a term of three years.

Cherokee Run Landfill Inc. was awarded the management, transfer, and disposal of solid waste for Miami County. The contract is for five years.