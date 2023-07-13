TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for an Evening with Shelley Shepard Gray on Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m.

The author will discuss her new inspirational romance novel, “Her Only Wish.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Gray writes Amish and Inspirational romances for Simon & Schuster and Kensington, Harlequin and contemporary women’s fiction for Blackstone Publishing.

With over a million books in print and translated into more than a dozen languages, her novels have been Holt Medallion winners and Inspirational Readers’ Choice and Carol finalists. No registration is required for this event. Call the library at 937-339-0502 ext.110 for more information.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.