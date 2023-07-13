Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Charles H. Perkins, 61, of Enon, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-4:04 p.m.: drug possession. Ryan J. Clark, 35, of Piqua, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing instruments of drug abuse.

-12:23 p.m.: TPO/CPO violation. Danny L. Cannon, 39, of Sidney, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement and complicity.

-12:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of William Place.

-11:08 a.m.: robbery. Officers responded to a report of robbery in the 400 block of Wood Street. A male victim was assaulted by two males and a female on the sidewalk. Suspects were later located at 1 More on Wood Street and arrested. Otis L. Branham, 39, of Dayton, and Joshua T. Lee, 43, of Piqua, were charged with robbery. Shaneek N. Fogle, 31, of Piqua, was charged with complicity.

-9:10 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Gordon Street. Adam L. Smith, 41, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-8:35 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of First Street. A contractor reported that a house he is working on was entered overnight and multiple battery hand tools were taken.

MONDAY

-6:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 9000 block of North County Road 25A. Prescription medication was reported stolen.

-5:34 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

-3:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 2900 block of Delaware Circle.

-3:21 p.m.: driving under suspension (DUS). Brandon K. Loughman, 31, of Piqua, was charged with DUS.

-3:12 p.m.: drug possession. Alan C. Stephens, 41, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.

-2:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Manor on West high Street. A wallet was reported stolen from a purse and credit cards were used at three stores.

-12:36 p.m.: TPO/CPO violation. Walter J. Miller, 31, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-11:30 a.m.: TPO/CPO violation. George C. Bair, 22, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.