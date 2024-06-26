Events abound in county

MIAMI COUNTY — From farmers markets to open cockpit biplane rides, festivals and everything in between, Miami County offers a variety of events for community members and visitors to the area to get together and connect. The following are events scheduled in the county, provided by the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Mainstreet Piqua, Troy Main Street, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, WACO, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and more.

Events are subject to change.

For more information, visit the bureau’s website at www.homegrowngreat.com.

Piqua Community Farmers Market, Piqua — Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. through Sept. 26

The 2024 season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market kicked off on Thursday, May 23. The 2024 market rules and regulations, as well as the application, can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com.

If you have any questions about the Piqua Community Farmers Market feel free to reach out to Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.

The Troy Strawberry Festival, Troy downtown & levee — June 7-8, 2025

The 2024 festival was held June 1-2 with the theme and logo “Blooming Berries!” The annual festival features entertainment on three stages, arts and craft vendors and lots of strawberry food delights. Stay up to date about the festival at https://www.troystrawberryfest.com/

Jeep Cruise-in, downtown Tipp City — June 7, 2024, 5-9 p.m.

This free cruise-in event featuring food trucks, vendors and raffles is hosted by Duck Duck Jeep Ohio and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

Canal Music Fest with Draw the Line — Aerosmith Tribute Band, Tipp City Park — June 8, gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.

Draw the Line — Aerosmith Tribute Band, which is the officially endorsed Aerosmith tribute band that is originally from near the Boston, Massachusetts area. Michael Williams, known as a finalist on The Voice and American Idol, and znels will also perform at this free concert sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. More information can be found online at www.canalmusicfest.com.

Vintage in the Village, downtown Tipp City — June 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Tipp City will come alive with shopping for vintage, antique and artisan treasures, along with a wide array of food trucks and activities. Visit www.DowntownTippCity.org for more information.

Rock Piqua!, Piqua — June 22, noon-10:30 p.m.

The Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival will be held from 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, in downtown Piqua, with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Car Show beginning at noon. This festival is an all-day event, and it will include food and drinks from multiple food trucks and live entertainment from local bands and cover bands.

This event is a collaboration between Mainstreet Piqua and the Piqua Arts Council.

WACO, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, open cockpit biplane rides

Kick off a summer weekend with an open-cockpit bi-plane ride. Ride gift certificates are available.

The Discover Ride is $235 (plus surcharge and tax) for a 10-12 minute ride. This is for one or two people who sit side by side in front of the pilot. These rides are offered from April 1 through Nov. 1.

Call 937-335-9226 for more information or to schedule a ride or order a certificate at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series with Cleveland Keys, Troy — June 21, 7:30-9 p.m.

Dueling Pianos is a unique act celebrating great pop favorites such as Sinatra, Cash, Queen, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffet and many more. If playing your favorites makes you sing along with them, it will make their day. A dance floor will be installed for this special event so bring you favorite dance partner and your best dancing shoes.

These series of free concerts begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy. For more information please call 937-339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Treasure Island Park Concert series with Crush Bon Jovi Experience, Troy — June 22 from 7:30-9 p.m.

Bring a chair and enjoy this concert at Treasure Island Park. Crush Bon Jovi Experience “is America’s Number 1 Tribute to Bon Jovi,” will perform at Treasure Island Amphitheatre. This concert is presented by the city of Troy. Food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series with Dulahan, Troy — June 28, 7:30-9 p.m.

Dulahan is a Celtic-American band that pays homage to traditional Celtic harmonies, instrumentation and language styles. They write much of what they perform with great love and respect for the genre and style of traditional Celtic folk music. This five-piece band includes Kyle Aughe on guitar, bouzouki, banjo and harmonica; Leo Butler with Irish whistles, flutes and pipes; Mark Sandlin on mandolin; Dylan Aughe on percussion. This instrumentation as well as their three and four-part harmonies delivers the Celtic message.

Treasure Island Park Concert series with Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute — July 4

Celebrate Independence Day with an incredible ride through one of the most epic rock catalogs of the 1970s. This show is presented by The Troy Foundation, the City of Troy, and the Troy Rotary Club. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park starting at 6:30 p.m., and the annual fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with Shannon Clark and the Sugar, Troy — July 9, 7:30-9 p.m.

Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series honors exceptional regional musicians and current, original music. On Tuesday, July 9, the series will feature the Greenville-based band, made up of husband-and-wife team Shannon and Brittany Clark, their daughter Navie and cousin Joey Howard. Shannon writes most of what they perform. Their sound is a soulful Americana with moody, heartfelt lyrics about love, loss and making your way in this life. Shannon says his major influences are Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, Glen Hansard, Ryan Adams and Emmy Lou Harris.

For more information please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Troy Summer Skating Competition, Hobart Arena, Troy — July 11-14, 2024

This figure and freestyle competition is part of the Future Champions Series and will host over 300 participants from all over the USA.

Visit www.troyskatingclub.myshopify.com for more information.

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series with Ryan Mundy Band, Troy — July 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

Ryan’s style combines country threads of sweet soulful life-longing lyrics with a red-hot modern country sound. Ryan Mundy is a hardworking Ohio original with a bright vision for his style. His latest recording is “Payin My Dues,” which speaks of his energy and determination.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with Solistic, Troy — July 16, 7:30-9 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 16, the series will feature this wildly creative band hails from Dayton, Ohio and includes Khrys Blank and Eric Reith on percussion, Brad Denson on bass, Josh Johnson on drums, Eric Henry on guitar and Damien Dennis on keys. They call themselves a “multi-genre collective” of musicians from a variety of backgrounds and influences producing their own version of “funky original rock.”

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series with Noah Wotherspoon, Troy — July 19, 7:30-9 p.m.

Wotherspoon started as a kid from Dayton, who with an affinity for the guitar, but by age 16 he was playing the Chicago Blues Fest and soon found himself touring America and headlining the world’s Blues Festivals. He is a stellar guitarist with a passionate command of blues-rock imbuing every note with well-honed skill.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with YarnSpinners, Troy — July 23, 7:30-9 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 23, the series will feature this string band that blends old-time, folk and Americana with quality story telling. Kevin Serey fronts the band on guitar and vocals and writes most of the music they play.

Their 2019 album release “Tales From the Horseshoe Lounge”, garnered multiple awards. Alyssia Serey plays the upright bass and adds the deep percussive bass notes. Joe Weaver brings a bit of levity and good old American history with the washboard, jaw harp and kazoo. Jeremy Cox keeps the band true to the old-time style with the clawhammer banjo and guitar.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with Vinyl Vultures, Troy — July 30, 7:30-9 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 30, the final Lucky Lemonade Concert of the season will feature the music of Boomers’ youth played by Vinyl Vultures so you can sing along and reminisce.

Fridays on Prouty with Driving Force Band, Troy — Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.

The Driving Force Band is a classic rock and party band comprised of seasoned musicians playing the best music of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Throwing in a few country hits, 80’s hits, and dance music, they strive to cover everyone’s favorites. The band possesses tight 3 and 4-part harmony and works hard to replicate the songs as close to the original as possible. You can expect to hear some Journey, some Styx, and anything from the Eagles to Prince, to Keith Urban.

Down a River Down a Beer, Piqua — Aug. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

This event features around 100 different kinds of beer along with live music, a silent auction and food. “Always a GREAT time!”

This event will be located behind the Old Piqua Power Plant at 919 S. Main St., Piqua.

For more details visit www.downariverdownabeer.com

Treasure Island Park Concert series with Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO — Aug. 3

Experience the nostalgia of a legendary rock band as Turn to Stone captures the magic of a 1970s ELO performance with a live string section and fantastic light show. You will instantly recognize classics such as “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman,” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

Fridays on Prouty with The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band, Troy — Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band will perform the final concert of an exceptional Fridays on Prouty Concert series. This outstanding band will feature a full rhythm section made up of drums, electronic percussion, bass, as well as electric guitar, two keyboard players, saxophone, flute and some amazing vocalists bringing a new level to what you know about smooth, funky jazz.

Miami County Fair, Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Aug. 9-15, 2024

Celebrating Miami County’s rich agricultural heritage, the Miami County Fair is a week-long event that consists of competitions, entertainment, harness racing, tractor pulls, art exhibits, games and rides and food.

Cows, goats, chickens, rabbits, horses, pigs, sheep and more will all be on display and waiting for that first blue ribbon or to be labeled the grand champion at the auction. The midway will be filled with rides, games of chance and fair favorites.

Call 937-335-7492 or visit MiamiCountyOhioFair.com for more information.

Donut Jam, Downtown Troy – Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy — Aug. 23 from 5-10:30 p.m.

The Donut Jam offers an evening of music, drinks and fun to celebrate the Tour De Donut bicycle challenge.

The Tour De Donut, Prouty Plaza 405 Public Square, Troy — Aug. 24, 2024

Ohio’s largest one-day cycling event, the Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event, where the rider’s ability to eat doughnuts is just as important as their ability to ride your bicycle fast. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit doughnut stops and eat doughnuts. For each doughnut, the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have five minutes deducted from their ride time. There are prizes in several classes including the coveted golden Tour de Donut championship belt for the best adjusted “donut time.” They also award the most doughnuts eaten in several classes, and for the speed freaks, they also award the fastest bike only time.

This ride is intended to be fun and includes all cyclists pro to amateur, triathletes, tourist, fitness riders, fun riders, or you can dust off that two-wheeler you found along the road, or in the back of the barn you are not going to want to miss this event.

Fort Rowdy Gathering, Community Park, Covington — Aug. 31-Sept 2, 2024

Come join others in the peaceful setting of yesteryear. The depiction of a bustling, small trading village set in the late 1700s and early 1800s is what you step into when you enter the Covington Community Park the first weekend of October. Falling leaves and the smell of open fires lure you to our “Gathering” and all the homemade foods, arts and crafts will have you wanting to linger there for the weekend festivities. Authentic demonstrations, contests, games and entertainment throughout the two-day “Gathering” add up to fun and enjoyment for the whole family.

The 208-foot-long portable footbridge will carry visitors across the Stillwater River to the mountain man encampments and a true feeling of life of a by-gone era.

Call 937-473-5439 for more information.

Troy Porchfest, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy — Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Imagine about 40-plus bands in a hodgepodge of styles and genres playing throughout the Southwest Historic district on porches, in side yards and patios. Pick up a walkable map of the event and choose your favorite bands. Tour one concert after the other. There will be food trucks and artisan tents. Bring some bills to put in your favorite band’s cookie jars.

Tipp City Mum Festival, City Park — Sept. 28-29

At one time, Tipp City was known for growing a large variety of mums. The festival celebrates this heritage, and the hometown pride instilled in this tight community. A parade strolls down historic Main Street and directly into the community park where arts, crafts, games and entertainment are abundant.

Friday night cruise-in; Saturday the Mum Festival parade followed by festival activities at the City Park; Sunday festival activities. Live entertainment both Saturday and Sunday.

For further details, contact 937-387-6774 or visit www.TippCityMumFestival.org.

Bradford Pumpkin Show, downtown Bradford, 115 N. Miami Ave., Bradford — Oct. 8-12, 2024

Imagine everything pumpkin. That’s the reigning flavor for the month of October when the Bradford Pumpkin Show comes to town.

The midway features games, rides, crafts, concessions and merchandise. During this five-day event, enjoy one of the many parades that take place while indulging your taste buds with pumpkin ice cream, corn on the cob, and many other tasty treats.

Harvest Days, downtown Piqua — Oct. 12, noon to 6 p.m.

Old-fashioned fall fun in downtown Piqua.

Fall Farm Fest, Lost Creek Reserve, Troy — Oct. 12-13

The historic Knoop homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a hub of activity. Over the two-day festival, thousands of people will join in on the fun to celebrate Miami County’s agricultural heritage.

General admission is free but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and corn maze/shooter.

For more information, visit https://www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest.

Hometown Halloween, downtown Troy — Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Festivities will begin with a costume contest and costume parade hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists in the parking lot of the Hobart Government building. Then, beginning at 10:00 a.m., participants will be able to trick or treat with downtown merchants.

Holiday Horse Parade, downtown Piqua 326 N. Main St., Piqua — Nov. 9, from 7-8 p.m.

Visit downtown Piqua for this holiday event. Imagine horse-drawn carriages, hitches and riders, all outfitted with holiday lights, making their way down Main Street. Christmas banners and decorated street trees will create the backdrop for this family-friendly event.

Downtown Troy’s Grand Illumination, Prouty Plaza, 405 Public Square — Nov. 29 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Downtown Troy lights Up for the holidays during the Hometown Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination. Children of all ages enjoy visits with Santa in the Santa House, carriage rides, holiday music, hot cocoa and refreshments, shopping at local merchants, and, of course, the lighting of the tree.

Christmas on the Green, downtown Piqua, 326 N. Main St, Piqua — Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m.

Community caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling characters, children’s activities and live entertainment make this family-oriented holiday celebration a “must do” on many calendars. Stop in and visit downtown Piqua’s many stores to choose the perfect gift for your loved one.

Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade, downtown Piqua, 326 N. Main St, Piqua — Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

The tradition of celebrating the holiday season with an old-fashioned hometown parade is a long one in downtown Piqua. Families and friends, young and old, fill the streets for this festive event. After the parade kids can visit with Santa in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.