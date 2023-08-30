Extra deputies on patrol for labor day weekend

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra deputies throughout the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Deputies will be working overtime at various time frames to strictly enforce all Ohio traffic statutes, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. The extra enforcement has already commenced with special emphasis being placed on removing drunk and drugged drivers from area roadways. The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs through Sept. 5.

The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving crackdown is a prevention program organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that focuses on combining high-visibility enforcement with heightened public awareness through advertising and publicity.

The extra deputies are being funded by a grant the sheriff’s office received late last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The grant pays for overtime the deputies accrue during the enforcement campaign and some fuel costs.

For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober. We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend.