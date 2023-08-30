ME BOE presents Cole with state wrestling championship ring

Miami East High School Principal Todd Gentis hugs ME junior Kira Cole, who was honored by the Miami East Local School District Board of Education during its Aug. 21 meeting by presenting her with a state championship ring after winning the girls (115 pounds) state wrestling tournament in March 2023 during her sophomore year. Submitted photo | Miami East Local School District

CASSTOWN — Miami East junior Kira Cole was honored by the Miami East Local School District Board of Education (BOE) during its Aug. 21 meeting by presenting her with a state championship ring after winning the girls (115 pounds) state wrestling tournament last season during her sophomore year.

At the match, Cole, who was 39-0, finished off a perfect season with a perfect state tournament at the first girls state tournament sponsored by the OHSAA at the Schottenstein Center in March 2023. Her family, including her mother Kristi Cole, father/coach Jared Cole and brother Gabe Cole were in attendance at the BOE meeting to watch her receive the honor.

Also during the BOE meeting, according to meeting minutes, reports were given on the Miami County Fair; and on the Girl Scouts and Miranda Martel, who volunteered their time to work in the flower beds in front of the K-8 school building.

From the treasurer’s report, the following donations were accepted by the board:

• $1,000 from the Miami East Athletic Boosters to the athletic fund for girls soccer;

• $599.19 from the ME Athletic Boosters to the athletic fund for boys/girls wrestling;

• $2,244.22 from the ME Athletic Boosters to the athletic fund for weightlifting equipment;

• $3,347.00 from the ME Athletic Boosters to the athletic fund for football jerseys;

• $4,450.00 from the ME Athletic Boosters to the athletic fund for track hurdles.

In other business, the following resolutions were adopted:

• To approve the credit card compliance review in accordance with House Bill 312;

• To approve the on July and August meeting minutes, the July financial statements and approval of the amended certificate of estimated resources, the certificate of the total amount available for all sources, and the permanent appropriations for for year 2024.

• To approve the superintendent’s consent agenda which includes approval of his recommendations for: various vendors, established bus routes/stops for this school year, compliance officers, and the salaries of various employees and substitute teachers.

• To approve several personnel changes including: resignations, transfers, classified substitutes, additional days to be paid and a new hired employee.

• To enter into an executive session for the purpose of preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment, and then to return into the regular public session afterward.

• To approve the MEASP Agreement for the 2023-2027 school year(s) between the Miami East Board of Education and the Miami East Association of Support Professionals.