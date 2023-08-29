Covington Community the winner again at Dick Minnich Classic

Winning low gross at the Dick Minnich Classic at Shelby Oaks Golf Course recently were (left to right) Jim Tobias, Tom Manson, Clark Manson and Jordan Lear. Winning low net at the Dick Minnich Classic at Shelby Oak Golf Course recently were (left to right) Martin Leistner, Brian Beckstedt and Andrew Tobias. Missing from the photo is Billy Lewis.

SIDNEY — The 35th Annual Dick Minnich Classic was played recently at Shelby Oaks Golf Course and was another great success.

The tournament boasted 28 teams, which is the most in the last 14 years.

Thanks to our generous sponsors and golfers, we were able to raise a record $6,500 this year. That brings our 35 year total to $149,000.

All the money donated from our event stays in the community, and will be used to support the Covington Scholarship Program, the P.L.U.S. organization, and other groups that support the youth of Covington.

We would like to thank Rob Fridley and Shelby Oaks Golf Course for their unwavering support the last 35 years.

Thank you to our volunteers Denise Tobias, Michelle Henry, Duane Rapp, and Fred Davis. Another thank you to our Par 3 workers Jennifer Pond, Abby Neifer, Kelly Yingst, and Amanda Redinbo.

Lastly, thank you to all of you who have supported this tournament not only this year, but for the last 35 years. The Dick Minnich Classic is one of the longest running charity scrambles in the area, and we could not do it without your support. The spirit of Dick Minnich, and the belief of doing what is best for the community, lives on in all of us through this tournament. Thank you again, and we will see you all again Aug. 6, 2024.

Official Hosts: Covington Savings & Loan, Jason & Ashley Meyer, Joe Bob Properties, Marias Technology, New Tech Plastics.

Hole Sponsors and Donors: Accord Financial Group, Bowman & Associates, Brandon Studebaker Construction, Broadway Service & Tire, Cindy Johnson & Family, Covington Body Shop, Covington Dental, Covington Eagles Aerie No. 3998, Dave Gregorovic, Dean & Frona Pond, Elliott Land & Hardscaping, Finfrock Construction, General Films, Glaser Softwater, Jay & Lori Meyer & Family, Jim & Steph Kessler, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Littman-Thomas Agency, Miami Valley Insurance Agency, Mike Lavey, Mindy Gearhardt, Moore Funeral Home, Mr. Sew & Sew’s, Olson Chiropractic, REMAX Finest Kathy Henne Team, Shelby Oaks, Soak-N-Suds Carwash, Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Sweet Treats, TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins, Vandalia Range & Armory.