Monday Sports Roundup

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team defeated Miami East 155-177 on the front nine at Echo Hills Monday in TRC action.

Matt Dieperink was medalist, leading Covington with an even-par 36.

Other Bucc scores were Bryson Hite 38, Cameron Haines 40, Sam Grabeman 41, Brodie Manson 44 and Connor Humphrey 44.

East scores were Connor Apple 43, Keidin Pratt 43, Camren Monnin 44, Owen Haak 47, Brody Antonides 51 and Fletcher Harris 52.

Milton-Union 187,

Troy Christian 205

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union boys golf team got a TRC win at Homestead Golf Course Monday.

Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle was medalist with 41.

Rounding out the top four for the Bulldogs were Zach Logan 48, Keaton Jones 49 and Austin Hodkin 49.

Troy Christian’s top four were Gabe Barhorst 45, Goldie Miller 53, Trevor Phillips 53 and Ben Knostman 54.

SOCCER

Troy Christian 3,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got a TRC win on the road.

Max Barnashin had two goals for the Eagles and Alex Free had one goal and one assist.

Marek Bollinger had one assist and Karter Denson had eight saves in goal.

Nick Falkenstein scored the Bethel goal.

GIRLS

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Stebbins 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Stebbins Monday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Autumn Olson 6-2, 6-0; Nina Short defeated Gaby Mann 6-0, 6-0 and Catharine Logan defeated Madie Mann 6-0, 6-4.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Rayna Ortiz and Ro Woodson 6-0, 6-0 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Liz McKibben and Lex Whicker 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman 3,

Greeneview 2

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic girls tennis revealed its newly renovated tennis facilty with a win over Greeneview.

In singles, Charlotte Spaide clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-3 win; Evelyn Johnston lost 6-3, 6-0 and Brooklyn Fortkamp won 6-1, 6-0.

“It was a great team win,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said.

At doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-4, 7-6 (7) and Chelsea Mohler and Kyla McGinnis won 6-3, 6-0.

“First doubles lost in a long, close match,” Ungericht said. “Second doubles won eight straight games from 4-3 in the first set.”

Lehman has a road match at Celina Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Greenville 3,

Troy 1

TROY — The Troy volleyball team dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 loss to Greenville.

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-14 win in MVL action Monday night.

“We played well from the start with aggressive serving and solid attack,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Second set was closer at the start due to service errors, but our middles took over and stopped the slide. Lots of good attacks off free balls and very good decision making by our setters.”

Emily Aselage had eight kills and six digs and Savannah Clawson had six kills, four aces and seven digs.

Courtney Post had seven kills and Faith Siefring had five aces and 14 digs.

Eli McCormick dished out 16 assists and Jenna Krimm added 11 assists.

SOCCER

Miami East 11,

West Jefferson 0

WEST JEFFERSON — The Miami East girls soccer team cruised to an easy win Monday night in non-conference action.