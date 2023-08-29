Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:00 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.

-8:41 a.m. fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Meadow Bridge Way.

SUNDAY

-10:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Long Street and Ellis Street.

-7:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:21 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of East Main Street.

-3:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-3:23 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-1:45 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Submarine House on North Main Street.

SATURDAY

-10:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Tamplin Drive.

-9:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.

-9:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-8:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of South Crawford Street and East Canal Street.

-7:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-7:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1700 block of Saratoga Drive.

-2:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-1:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Lee Road.

-12:54 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of North Madison Street.

FRIDAY

-10:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Anthony D. McFarland, 48, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-6:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-5:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Lauren M. Covington, 40, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-5:00 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 2200 block of Girard Lane.

-4:47 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-3:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Wendy’s on West Main Street.

-2:29 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Arby’s on West Main Street.

-2:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-8:38 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.