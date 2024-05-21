Extra deputies to be out for Memorial Day weekend

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is joining more than 900 hundred other law enforcement agencies in Ohio to raise awareness for and enforce Ohio’s seat belt laws.

The traffic enforcement campaign has already begun and runs through the Memorial Day holiday concluding on May 31.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies at various time frames on Miami County roadways to strictly enforce all Ohio traffic statutes. Special emphasis will be placed on seat belt enforcement, speeding, stop sign violations, impaired driving and other crash causing infractions.

The Memorial Day weekend is officially kicking off the “Click-It-Or-Ticket” campaign throughout Ohio as the summer driving season begins.

The extra Miami County deputies will be working overtime and will be on patrol for traffic enforcement purposes only. The extra deputies are being funded from a grant the Sheriff’s Office received late last year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The federal monies, which are administered by the state, also reimburse some fuel costs. All motorists are reminded to buckle-up and have a designated driver if they choose to drink.

For additional information visit www.nhtsa.gov and http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov/.