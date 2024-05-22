Tippecanoe advances in D-II baseball; Bethel falls to C-J

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Oakwood 5-3 in a D-II district semifinal Tuesday.
The Red Devils, 17-12, will play Hamilton Badin in a district title game at 5 p.m. Thursday at either Dayton Christian or Kings High School.
Drew Husic pitched a three-hitter for Tippecanoe, striking out four and walking three.
Peyton Schultz was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Preston Zumwalt was 3-for-4, Carson Jackson was 2-for-4 and Landon Turner had a double.
C-J 6,
Bethel 3
DAYTON — The Bethel baseball team lost a D-II district semifinal to Chaminade-Julienne Tuesday to finish the season at 21-7.
Braylon Schroeder was 2-for-3 with a double.
Luke Gray, Christian Barker and Bryce Ballard combined to strikeout seven and walk 10.