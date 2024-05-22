Troy baseball returns to D-I district title game after 2-1 win over Beavercreek

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Hayden Frey slides into third base as Beavercreek’s Cameron Martinson waits for the throw. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy catcher Brody Hoke makes a diving catch of a bunt Tuesday against Beavercreek. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy pitcher Nathan McDowell brings a strike to the plate Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy first baseman Matthew Hempker goes high to get the second out in the seventh inning. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy second baseman Caleb Akins makes a play Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

BEAVERCREEK — They are back.

And not many outside the Troy baseball program would have considered a return trip to the D-I district finals a possibility after the Trojans graduated 16 seniors off last year’s team.

But, Troy went on the road to defeated Beavercreek in the district semifinal this time — a hard-fought 2-1 victory — and the 22-7 Trojans will play 23-6 Mason — a 4-1 winner over St. Xavier Tuesday — at 5 p.m. Thursday at Centerville High School.

“Let’s put it like this,” Troy baseball coach Ty Welker said. “We graduated 16 seniors last year and we have 16 kids on the roaster this year. It is a credit to the kids. They really put the work in. There has been a lot of coaching, but the work started in the winter. I give them (pointing to his team in the dugout) all the credit.”

And it came down to the last pitch as Troy started Nathan McDowell and reliever Caleb Akins in the seventh — battled out of difficult situations all night.

Beavercreek had eight runners in scoring position in the game — six with less than two out — and managed just one run off McDowell — who showed a Houdini like escape ability that shows maturity beyond his years for the freshman.

“That just shows how tough he is mentally,” Welker said. “He is a freshman, but he really isn’t.

It started in the first inning, when an error put a Beavercreek runner on third with one out — but McDowell answered with two strikeouts.

And it continued into the seventh with Akins.

Ethan Papalios singled and moved to second on Parker Shannon’s sacrifice bunt with one out.

Owen Roether hit a rocket that Troy third baseman Brady O’Leary fielded on one hop and Akins got a called third strike to end the game.

“That was a great play by Brady O’Leary at third, he is another freshman,” Welker said. “We have three freshman starting — really four if you count Jake Reinhardt.”

Roether pitched for the Beavers and retired the first 12 batters, before Troy broke through with a run in the fifth.

Hayden Frey led off with a double and Matthew Hempker followed with a RBI single to make it 1-0.

“Hayden (Frey) has been clutch for us all year,” Welker said. “And then a big hit by Matt (Matthew Hempker).”

Beavercreek tied the game in the home fifth when Roether was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Troy would again answer in the sixth when Evan Kaiser had a leadoff double and Brody Hoke sacrifice him to third.

Aidan Gorman — who had two rough at bats to start the game — found himself down 0-2 in the count for a third straight time.

But, this time, he delivered what would be a game-winning double to score Kaiser.

“Aidan wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Welker said. “He is hard on himself. I know he was upset about getting picked off (after the big hit), but he had a huge hit and takes care of centerfield for us.”

In the home sixth inning, Beavercreek threatened to tie it.

Pinch-hitter Ethan Kuhn had a leadoff single and Tyler Back re-entered to run and stole second.

Elijah Papilois hit a ball that looked like it go for extra bases, but Kaiser made a diving catch in right field to end the inning.

“That was the catch of the year out there by Evan Kaiser,” Welker said.

McDowell and Akins combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight, hitting two battrers and walking three.

Roether pitched a five-hitter for Beavercreek, striking out seven and walking one.

“Nathan (McDowell, who threw 104 pitches) probably would have went out there for the seventh if I left him,” Welker said. “I have probably mentioned every kid talking to you. It was a tremendous team effort. It was everybody tonight.”

And that hard work was rewarded with a return trip to the D-I district title game.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]