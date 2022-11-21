Extra deputies to be out Thanksgiving weekend

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra deputies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The extra deputies will conclude the traffic enforcement details on Sunday, Nov. 27, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. The added enforcement will be for the sole purpose of enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes. Special emphasis will be placed on removing impaired drivers, seat belt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators, and other crash causing infractions.

The deputies will be deployed throughout the county at various time frames in an attempt to limit crashes on Miami County roadways and ensure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving holiday.

“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has traditionally seen a dramatic increase in crashes and crashes in which at least one driver has been drinking. We urge all motorists to have a designated driver if they choose to drink over the holidays,” said Duchak in the release.

The extra traffic enforcement is being made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs.

“My staff and I wish everyone a very safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday,” said Duchak.