Fair flower show winners

Marian Moeckel, left, and Anita Brown, right, hold their Best in Show rosettes for their horticulture specimens at the Miami County Fair flower show on Aug. 14. Both are members of area garden clubs. Judge Kim Cromwell, left, evaluates the horticulture entries in the Miami County Fair flower show on Aug. 14.

TROY — Judging for the horticulture specimens at the Miami County Fair Flower Show took place Saturday, Aug. 14, 2023.

The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs certified judge Kim Cromwell. Cromwell gave oral feedback and praise to the participants.judged a wide variety of horticulture specimens including roses, perennial and annual flowers, herbs, foliage, and houseplants.

Highlights of the judging include the Best in Show-Bloom award being given to a Hydrangea – lace cap specimen submitted by Nicole Bevington; Best in Show-Bloom award-foliage entered by Anita Brown for her ferns; and Best in Show – Award of Distinction given to Marian Moeckel for her elephant ear.

2023 Miami County Fair Flower Show Results

Horticulture Show

Aug. 14, 2023

Division A: Horticulture Exhibits, Adult

Section 1. Roses

Class 4 Floribunda

First: Mark Bradley

Second: Mark Bradley

Class 5 Old Garden Roses, David Austin

Class 6 Knockout Rose

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Nicole Bevington

Third: Mark Bradley

Class 7 Miniature Rose – one bloom

First: Mark Bradley

Class 11 Zinnia – medium

First: Susan Smith

Second: Mary McCormick

Third: Susan Smith

Class 12 Zinnia – Small, 3 blooms

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Patricia Horberger

Third: Barrie Van Kirk

Class13 Marigold – double

First: Brenda Brideweser

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Brenda Brideweser

Class 14 Marigold – small spray

First: Brenda Brideweser

Second: Mark Bradley

Third: Barrie Van Kirk

Class 15 Sunflower

First: Barrie Van Kirk

Second: Patricia Horberger

Third: Patricia Horberger

Section 2 Annuals

Class 16 Gladiolus – white, yellow, orange

Third: Barrie Van Kirk

Class 17 Gladiolus – pink, red, lavender, purple

Third: Susan Smith

Class 22 Other “Lily”

First: Anita Brown

Second: Susan Smith

Class 24 Hibiscus – single bloom

Second: Brenda Brideweser

Third: Nicole Bevington

Class 25 Rudbeckia -single bloom

First: Susan Smith

Second: Mark Bradley

Class 26 Rudbeckia – Spray form

First: Jen Garvic

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Marian Moeckel

Section 3 Perennials

Class 27 Echinacea

First: Nicole Bevington

Second: Jen Garvic

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 29 Dahlia – medium to small

First: Patricia Hornberger

Second: Mary McCormick

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 32 Hydrangea – lace cap

First: Nicole Bevington

Class 33 Hydrangea -paniculata

First: Sandy Fisher

Class 34 Other Flowering Shrub

First: Anita Brown

Second: Nicole Bevington

Third: Barrie Van Kirk

Class 34 Other Flowering Shrub

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Sandy Fisher

Third: Anita Brown

Section 4 Other Horticulture

Class 36 Round Form-Named

First: Mark Bradley

Second: Sandy Fisher

Third: Susan Smith

Class 37 Spike Form -Named

First: Nicole Bevington

Second: Jen Garvic

Third: Barrie Van Kirk

Class 38 Spray Form-Named

First: Brenda Bridweser

Second: Sandy Fisher

Third: Anita Brown

Class 39 Annual Herb – basil

First: Susan Smith

Second: Susan Smith

Class 41 Annual Herb – Parsley

First: Jen Garvic

Class 42 Annual Herb – Rosemary

First: Jen Garvic

Class 43 Annual Herb – Other

Second: Anita Brown

Class 44 Perennial Herb-Lavender

First: Barrie Van Kirk

Second: Mary McCormick

Third: Jen Garvic

Class 45 Perennial Herb-Mint

Second: Susan Smith

Class 46 Perennial Herb – Oregano

First: Jen Garvic

Second: Barrie Van Kirk

Third: Barrie Van Kirk

Class 48 Perennial Herb – Thyme

First: Jen Garvic

Class 49 Perennial Herb – Other

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Jen Garvic

Third: Susan Smith

Class 50 Ornamental Grasses – small

Third: Anita Brown

Class 51 Ornamental Grasses -medium

Second: Anita Brown

Class 52 Ornamental Grasses -large

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Anita Brown

Class 53 Hosta-miniature

First: Jen Garvic

Second: Susan Smith

Class 54 Hosta -small

First: Brenda Bridweser

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Anita Brown

Class 54 Hosta -small

First: Anita Brown

Second:Anita Brown

Class 55 Hosta – medium

First: Anita Brown

Second:Anita Brown

Third: Anita Brown

Class 56 Hosta – large

First: Anita Brown

Third: Mark Bradley

Class 57 Coleus

First: Jen Garvic

Class 59 Ferns

First: Anita Brown

Class 60 Elephant Ear, Colocasia, Alocasia

First: Marian Moeckel

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Jen Garvic

Class 61 Other foliage

First: Anita Brown

Second:Anita Brown

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 61 Other foliage

First: Marian Moeckel

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Anita Brown

Class 62 Herb Bouquet

First: Anita Brown

Second: Jen Garvic

Class 63 Houseplant

Barrie Van Kirk