Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-12:55 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of East Water Street and Race Street. Joshua D. Williams, 40, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

SUNDAY

-6:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dunham’s Sports on East Ash Street. Gladys M. Davis, 33, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-4:38 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of North College Street.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Roseanne E. Robison, 36, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-9:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Boal Avenue.

-8:34 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-12:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Caldwell Street.

-12:09 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of Manier Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Carr Street. multiple residents indicated they heard a single gun shot out in the street.

-4:20 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Comfort Inn on East Ash Street.

-10:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Hopewood Drive. A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway overnight.

-8:30 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Spotted Doe Trail.

-7:58 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Park Avenue. Vehicles were reported stolen overnight.

-2:08 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Clark Station on Looney Road.

FRIDAY

-11:45 p.m.: liquor violation. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Edge Street. Three subjects were charged for their involvement. Shane A. Hill, 29, of Piqua, was charged with assault. Nathaniel Wilson, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-11:00 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Park Avenue and Westview Drive. Trenton C. Grunkemeyer, 34, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

-5:32 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Jill Court.

