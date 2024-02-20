Family displaced from Wood Street fire

Firefighters from Piqua and Covington respond to a house fire in the 600 block of Wood Street in Piqua Tuesday morning. Courtesy photo | John Emrick Firefighters from Piqua and Covington respond to a house fire in the 600 block of Wood Street in Piqua Tuesday morning. Courtesy photo | John Emrick Courtesy photo | John Emrick

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — The roof on a Wood Street home in Piqua partially collapsed during a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to Piqua Fire Capt. Kris Black, a school bus driver called 911 at 6:30 am. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, when she saw the smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house.

“Kudos to her for paying attention and making the call. She was the first to call it in at 6:30,” Black said. “There was some people home at the time; I believe they were unaware that their house was on fire, because it was pretty much mostly in the roof. Seemed to be flames coming out of the roof. I don’t believe they had any knowledge prior to the school bus driver calling.”

The home at 630 Wood St., owned by Joyce M. Alexander, sustained heavy damages. Black said it is likely a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The occupants, a family of five, and their pets, have been displaced. The American Red Cross was called to help provide the family assistance.

Black said assisting Piqua Fire at the scene were Covington, Troy and Sidney Fire Departments and Piqua Police. Troy Fire was called for the help of its ladder truck; Sidney provided EMS assistance. Piqua Police provided assistance with traffic control.

“Piqua Police is pretty good to get there right away and make sure everyone is out,” said Black. “(The call came in) right at shift change, so we were able to get quite a few people there right away. The call came in at 6:30 and were back around 9-9:30, so we were on scene for about three hours.”

No injuries to civilians or first responders were reported.