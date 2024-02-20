FLL team gives presentation

WACO Rockets members Pierce Gipe, 12, left to right, Caleb Apple, 12, both Miami East students, Kyle Calvert, home schooled student, Raheeni Rajput, 12, Dayton Regional Stem School student, Evelyn Bilokonsky, 11, home schooled student, Thomas Knapke, 12, Miami East student, Maeleigh Calvert, 10, home schooled student, Pranjali Inguva, 11, Dayton Regional Stem School student, and Maddox Green, 11, Dayton Regional Stem School student, gave a presentation Monday night, Feb. 19, on one of their research projects at the WACO Air Museum and Learning Center. The robotics team will take part in a state FIRST Lego League (FLL) competition at Hobart Arena in Troy on March 9-10.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today