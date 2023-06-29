TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is set to hist its third annual Family Game Night on Friday, July 7. Free activities for all ages will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. during this family-friendly event, sponsored by Topsy Turvy Toys.

20 different businesses will offer kids and adults alike opportunities to play games like plinko, bowling, corn hole, connect four, giant jenga and so much more. Shops will be open late, showcasing their goods and services, and restaurants will be dishing out delicious treats and meals for families to enjoy. In addition to typical downtown Tipp City offerings, five different food trucks are expected to serve up a variety of snacks and entrees. Participants include: Snow Show, Sweet P’s Ice Pops, Buckeye Burgers, Backyard’s Smoke & Grill and Cumberland Kettle Corn.

Downtown Tipp City Partnership will also host its monthly Tippecanoe Market Days during this event, bringing handcrafted goods and a variety of fresh foods to the festivities. Booths will be placed around the downtown area for visitors to enjoy. The Hotel Gallery will entertain guests with its monthly Community Night, a tradition in Tipp City for 30 years, with a concert at the corner of Second and Main Streets. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a 50/50 raffle will be available.

This event and other monthly events are presented by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America. To learn more about Family Game Night, the DTCP and other events, visit downtowntippcity.org or facebook.com/DowntownTippCity.