Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Park Avenue. Items were reported stolen from a vehicle.

-12:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street.

TUESDAY

-6:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Third Street.

-5:40 p.m.: child endangering. Samuel F. Fesshaye, 31, of Cincinnati, was charged with endangering children.

-4:04 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Fred H. Wagner, IV, 52, of Piqua, was charged with misuse of a credit card and receiving stolen property.

-1:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 8000 block of North County Road 25A.

-12:22 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of Harrison Street. Christopher L. Leonard, 32, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business.

-9:25 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of Leonard Street.

MONDAY

-11:44 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 900 block of McKinley Avenue.

-9:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Jesse W. Kirkland, 28, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-8:20 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-7:24 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.

-12:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue.

-9:12 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of West Water Street.

-8:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Downing Street. The victim reported their vehicle was taken overnight.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.