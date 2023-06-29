SIDNEY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends avenged an earlier loss to Sidney White, winning 4-1 at Custenborder Park Tuesday.

The Legends are now 10-7 on the season.

Troy got on the board in the first.

Jaxon Hill and Brayden Offenbacher singled and Casey Kelley had a RBI single.

Troy made it 3-0 in the third inning.

Connor Price doubled and Hill walked.

Both runners scored on Jacob Lucas’ two-run single.

In the sixth inning, Lucas and Kelley both walked and Lucas would score on Michael Till’s sacrifice bunt.

Nick May, Connor Price and Brayden Offenbacher combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.