SIDNEY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends avenged an earlier loss to Sidney White, winning 4-1 at Custenborder Park Tuesday.
The Legends are now 10-7 on the season.
Troy got on the board in the first.
Jaxon Hill and Brayden Offenbacher singled and Casey Kelley had a RBI single.
Troy made it 3-0 in the third inning.
Connor Price doubled and Hill walked.
Both runners scored on Jacob Lucas’ two-run single.
In the sixth inning, Lucas and Kelley both walked and Lucas would score on Michael Till’s sacrifice bunt.
Nick May, Connor Price and Brayden Offenbacher combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.